Class 9 student found hanging in classroom in Suryapet

On being alerted by the principal of the school, Huzurnagar police have reached the spot and are investigating.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 AM, Tue - 22 August 23

Suryapet: A class 9 student of the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Phule BC residential school of Huzurnagar was found hanging in a classroom in the school in the early hours of Tuesday.

Jilleja Shivani, 14, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the classroom of the school at Guduguntlapalem in Huzurnagar town by other students. She was in her room in the hostel until late night and went to bed along with other roommates.

