Five girl students of BC residential school attempt to die by suicide in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:49 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Warangal: Five Class 10 girl students of the government BC residential (Mahatma Jyothiba Phule) school at Arepally in the district allegedly consumed phenol in the wee hours of Sunday in an attempt to die by suicide as they were reportedly caught celebrating the birthday of a boy student at the hostel.

When School Principal Katkuri Sudharshan Reddy informed their parents terming the celebrations their ‘misconduct’, the parents reached the school on Sunday morning. Fearing what would happen, the girls allegedly attempted to end their lives. They were rushed to the MGM hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

When contacted, the principal said the girls had consumed about 10 ml of phenol as there was only one 100 ml phenol bottle. He said the watchman had called him on Saturday night about the birthday celebrations by the girls and boys. Meanwhile, Tribal, Women and Child welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod in a statement said she had spoken to the officials, and that there was nothing to worry about the condition of the girls. “Parents need not to worry as the condition of the girls is stable,” she said.