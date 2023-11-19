Telangana Polls: BRS candidate asks Huzurnagar people to vote for him seeing the development

Saidi Reddy said that no house in Telangana was without reaching welfare schemes of the BRS government

By Srinivas P. Updated On - 07:29 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Huzurnagar BRS candidate S Saidi Reddy wishing the people during his elections campaign in Mellacheruvu in the assembly constituency on Sunday.

Nalgonda: BRS candidate for Huzurnagar assembly constituency Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Sunday asked the people to vote for him in the elections considering the development witnessed by Huzurnagar in the last four years.

Speaking during his election campaign at Nallabandagudem of Mellacheruvu mandal in the assembly constituency, Saidi Reddy said that no house in the state was without reaching welfare schemes of the BRS government. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has ensured the implementation of welfare schemes irrespective of politics. The eligible persons, whatever may be their political affiliation, benefited from different political parties, he added.

He said that KCR fulfilled his poll promise made during by-elections that Rs 20 lakh would be sanctioned for each 134 grama panchayats and Rs 30 lakh for each mandal headquarter. In addition to this, development works have taken up in Huzurnagar town with Rs 45 crore, he added.

He asked the people to think twice and decide themselves voting to which party candidate would benefit them. He asked the voters to reject the candidate of the party, which opposed 24 hours free electricity supply to the agriculture sector and welfare schemes.

He asked the people of Huzurnagar to vote for him in the ensuing elections and provide an opportunity once again as MLA of the assembly constituency for continuation of development works.

He said that Congress candidate N Uttam Kumar Reddy appeared in the assembly constituency during the election time only. He said that development works were completed in the assembly constituency overcoming the hurdles created by Uttam Kumar Reddy. He alleged that Huzurnagar was not witnessed any development during the tenure of Uttam Kumar Reddy as MLA of Huzurnagar.

He said that the results of the ensuing elections would be like once again giving a shock to both the Congress and BJP.