Suryapet: One dead after motorcycle crashes into canal

The two persons were travelling to Mellacheruvu from Huzurnagar when the bike went out of control and crashed into the canal, which had no water flow.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sun - 2 July 23

Representational Image.

Suryapet: One person died and another person was seriously injured after the motorcycle they were traveling on crashed into the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Mittagudem in Suryapet district on Sunday morning.

The two persons were travelling to Mellacheruvu from Huzurnagar when the bike went out of control and crashed into the canal, which had no water flow. One person died on the spot and the condition of the second person was serious. He was shifted to the area hospital at Huzurnagar.

The two persons reportedly belong to Huzurnagar. More details are awaited.