Medak: BC residential school misplaces Class 10 memos of students

The management of the JyotiRao Phule BC Residential School and College in Havelighanpur has reportedly misplaced the Class 10 memos of four students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Medak: The management of the JyotiRao Phule BC Residential School and College in Havelighanpur has reportedly misplaced the Class 10 memos of four students. The students had passed Class 10 in 2020-21 from the school. Since the students joined for intermediate in the same institute, the management had kept the memos with them. However, when the students completed intermediate this year and approached the management, they were told that the memos could not be found.

The four students Sameeksha, Jyothi, Kaveri and Sindhu had approached Principal Rajani, who is learned to have told them to apply for duplicate memos from SSC Board. Speaking at the school on Wednesday, the four students and their parents have demanded action against the erring officials.