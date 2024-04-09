Jagtial: Four students injured in attack in BC residential school

The incident came to light when the parents of the children visited the school on the occasion of Ugadi on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 08:30 PM

Jagtial: Four Class V students were injured in an attack allegedly by Class 9 students in the hostel of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Residential School, Allipur of Raikal mandal on Monday evening.

The incident came to light when the parents of the children visited the school on the occasion of Ugadi on Tuesday.

Also Read Class 9 student found hanging in classroom in Suryapet

The trouble is said to have begun after higher class students were appointed as in-charges for lower class students. Both Class 5 and Class 9 students are said to have entered into an argument, which turned serious and the seniors attacked the juniors.

One student Himesh Chandra, who sustained injuries on his face, was suffering from fever when his parents visited the school on Tuesday. When questioned about injuries, Himesh revealed that he and his classmates were attacked by Class 9 students on Monday evening.

Enraged over the incident, the parents staged a dharna in front of the school on the Raikal-Jagtial main road demanding action against the students involved in the attack. They found fault with the school management for not informing them about the incident.

Knowing about the incident, Raikal police led by SI Ajay reached the spot and convinced the agitating parents to withdraw the protest. The SI also discussed the issue with the school management.