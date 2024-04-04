Classes 1 to 9 exams rescheduled in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 10:36 PM

Hyderabad: The summative assessment – II exams for Classes I to IX were again rescheduled by the State government on Thursday.

The exams would now be conducted from April 15 to 22 instead of April 8 to 20.

This was the third time the government revised the schedule since the first timetable was issued on March 11 scheduling the exams from April 8 to 18, which was in line with the academic calendar for 2023- 24.

This timetable was rescheduled on April 1 with exams from April 8 to 20.

After three days, the government again notified a fresh time table on Thursday.

The SA-II timetable, according to official sources, was revised following representations to the government that stated that exams were scheduled between the festivals.

“Based on instructions from higher-ups, the timetable has been rescheduled,” sources added.

As per the revised schedule, exams will conclude on April 22 and the declaration of results and parents meeting is scheduled for April 23. Schools will have summer vacation from April 24 to June 11. They will reopen on June 12