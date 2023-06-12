Schools in Telangana reopen on monday

Schools across the State reopening for the academic year 2023-24 on Monday. Students were spotted eagerly waiting to board the school bus.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:53 AM, Mon - 12 June 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The summer vacation for school students has come to an end with the schools across the State reopening for the academic year 2023-24 on Monday.

Dressed in crisp new uniforms, students were spotted eagerly waiting to board the school bus, while some parents dropped their kids at the schools.

The corridors and classrooms in schools buzzed with activity as students met their classmates after 50 days gap. The playgrounds came alive with morning assembly.

As per the academic calendar 2023-24 notified by the School Education department, there will be 229 working days with April 23, 2024 as the last working day.