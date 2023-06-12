Schools in Telangana set to reopen today

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 06:00 AM, Mon - 12 June 23

Schools are gearing up for a transition from vacation mode to active classrooms. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: After a gap of 50 days, the school bells will start ringing again on Monday.

Students who had a summer break from April 23 are all set to start the fresh academic year 2023-24 returning to their classrooms and playgrounds, which have been bereft of activity for about one and half months.

That buzz of back to school has started to pervade as the students along with their family members get busy getting books, backpacks, shoes and other paraphernalia.

Not just the students, schools are also gearing up for a transition from summer vacation mode to active classrooms. The management on Saturday and Sunday made last-minute preparations including cleaning of the classrooms, toilets and playgrounds. Apart from removing garbage from the premises, most schools sprayed disinfectants to ensure safety and hygiene.

While the students are rejoining the schools on Monday, the majority of teachers have already resumed their work on June 2. Several private managements have asked the teachers who were given a two-week summer vacation to submit their lesson plans, assessment methods and extra-curricular activities for students. Newly recruited teachers were also given in-house training sessions during the summer break.

Meanwhile, the School Education department has prepared an action plan for 2023-24. As per the plan every third Saturday in a month will be observed as a bag-less day and the department will soon release handouts with indoor and outdoor activities for Classes 1 to 10 students for 10 bag-less days.

To enhance learning levels of Classes VI to VIII, the department in collaboration with the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems and Save the Children is coming up with the Learning Improvement programme. Institutional and individual appraisal mechanisms are being developed for assessing the performance of both faculty and institutions including all academic and administrative cadre posts.