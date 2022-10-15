Classes for PG courses to commence from October 31 in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:08 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The classes for postgraduate courses offered by six conventional universities in the State for the academic year 2022-23 will commence on October 31.

A decision to this effect has been taken during a meeting convened by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education with Vice Chancellors of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Telangana University and Palamuru University here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the registrations for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 first phase admissions have concluded on Saturday with close to 33,000 candidates applying for online certificate verification.

Verification details will be available for candidates on October 18 and they can be edited on the same day. Web options can be exercised between October 19 and 21 and the edit option will be available on October 22.

The first list of provisional seat allotment is on October 26 and candidates have to report at respective colleges on or before October 31.