OU revises CPGET 2022 first phase admission counselling schedule

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:33 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

As per revised schedule, verification details will be available on October 18 and they can be edited by candidates on the same day.

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday revised the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2022 first phase admission counselling schedule with the last date to register for online certificate verification is October 15. As per revised schedule, verification details will be available on October 18 and they can be edited by candidates on the same day.

Candidates can exercise web options between October 19 and 21 and they can be edited on October 22. Seats will be provisionally allotted on October 26 and candidates have to report to respective colleges on or before October 31. For more details, visit the website https://cpget.ouadmissions.com.