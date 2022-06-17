Classical mornings: SIPCA to host vocal and table concerts at Saptaparni

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:07 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Sri Indradeo Center for Performing Arts (SICPA), a Hyderabad-based cultural organisation, is hosting a classical vocal and tabla solo concert on Sunday, June 19 at Saptaparni.

Pt. Rajendra Kandalgaonkar, who is a senior disciple of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, will perform a classical and semi-classical concert. Rajendra has performed in India as well as the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia.

Pune’s renowned tabla artiste Avinash Patil will perform a tabla solo concert. Avinash had performed in India as well as in the UAE, the UK and Eurasian countries. Hyderabad music lovers, music students and musicians can avail this opportunity to enjoy the concert on June 19 at 9:30 am at Saptaparni on Road No. 8 in Banjara Hills.