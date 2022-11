| Clat 2023 Last Date For Submission Of Online Applications Extended

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: The Consortium of National Law Universities on Sunday extended the last date for submission of online applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes up to November 18.

The CLAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022.