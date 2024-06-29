CLAT 2025 exam on December 1: Application process starts in July; more details inside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 05:42 PM

Hyderabad: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has released the key dates for the Common Law Admission Test CLAT 2025. The highly anticipated exam will take place on December 1, 2024, from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. according to sarvgyan.

This announcement offers relief to many law school applicants who have been looking forward to updates. CLAT 2025 is an important gateway to prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs) across India.

The online application process for CLAT 2025 will begin in the first or second week of July 2024. Prospective candidates can apply through the official CLAT website, www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Students are advised to check the website on a regular basis for accurate dates and application process updates.

Although the exam date and application timeline have been confirmed, the CLAT 2025 exam pattern may change. The CNLU has not provided any official information about possible revisions. Students should avoid speculation and instead rely on official sources for accurate and current information.

The CLAT 2025 will feature the usual 24 NLUs, all of which are consistently ranked among the top law schools in the nation. Successfully passing the CLAT exam opens the door to a promising legal career.

With the exam date confirmed and applications soon to be available, aspiring lawyers should start getting ready for CLAT 2025.

Familiarizing themselves with the current exam pattern, focusing on key subjects such as Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and English Language Comprehension, and practicing with previous exam papers are all critical steps toward success.

The official notification for the CLAT 2025 admit card has yet to be released. However, the admit card is expected to be available for download on the CLAT website a few weeks before the exam.

This announcement marks the beginning of the CLAT 2025 journey for many law school applicants. Students can improve their chances of excelling in the CLAT and gaining admission to their preferred NLU by staying informed, strategically planning their preparation, and effectively utilizing available resources.