Coal workers’ union launches stir against privatization of coal mines in Mancherial

TBGKS vice president Pettem Laxman said the union began a phased-manner stir against the Centre’s move to auction the coal blocks and to privatise the coal mines.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 11:56 AM

Leaders and members of TBGKS submit a petition to officials of SCCL requesting them to stop privatisation of coal mines in Bellampalli Area on Monday

Mancherial: Members of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmeeka Sangham (TBGKS) launched a stir against privatization of coal blocks by auctioning by the Union government at underground mines and opencast mining projects across the district on Monday.

TBGKS vice president Pettem Laxman said the union began a phased-manner stir against the Centre’s move to auction the coal blocks and to privatise the coal mines. He stated that they would unit with other unions in preventing the move of the union government. He demanded it to cancel the auction of coal blocks.

The members wore black badges and expressed their disinterest to auction the coal blocks in Srirampur, Mandamarri and Bellampalli Areas. They submitted a petition to officials of the SCCL requesting them to stop the auctioning. They said that coal miners would lose their jobs and subsequently the state-owned SCCL would be vanished with the advent of private organization in mining of the mineral.

The leaders of the union said that effigies of the union and state governments would be burnt in Areas on July 3 as part of the stir. Dharnas would be staged in front of offices of general managers, besides submitting petitions to the managers on July 6. A massive protest will be organized in Godavarikhani.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao will participate in the protest.