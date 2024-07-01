Telangana: All 14 gates of Babli project lifted to let water to SRSP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 12:40 PM

Hyderabad: All the 14 gates of the Babli project located in Dharmabad taluk of Nanded district in Maharashtra were opened on Monday as per the standing orders of the Supreme Court. Water from the project built on Godavari was released in the presence of the irrigation officials from both Maharashtra and Telangana.

The project gates are to be opened on July 1 every year and kept open till October 28 to ensure monsoon inflows reach the Sriram Sagar Project, a major irrigation project, some 80 km downstream. SRSP started receiving first inflows of the year from the local sources following heavy rains in the catchment this week.

Inflows into Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) also witnessed a sudden rise from 1200 cusecs to about 12000 cusecs since Sunday. Part of the inflows were being received from the Annaram barrage on Godavari. Pranahita river also started adding to the inflows at Medigadda.

Interim works taken up on Medigadda barrage were nearing their completion and they would not have any impact on its maintenance, said officials.