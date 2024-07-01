Private college students fall sick due to food poisoning in Karimnagar

Sources said some of the students began vomiting after having breakfast served in the college hostel. The college management shifted them to a private hospital, from where they were discharged from hospital after providing treatment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 11:54 AM

Karimnagar: About 10 to 15 students of a private junior college fell sick, reportedly due to food poisoning, on Sunday. The students of Sri Chaitanya Residential Junior College were staying in the college hostel located opposite Mission Hospital here.

Knowing about the incident, activists of various student unions rushed to the spot and staged a protest in front of the college demanding action against the college management for negligence. The college management, which was collecting huge fees from the students, was playing with their lives by serving stale food, they alleged.

They wanted the authorities to conduct checking of all hostels to ensure that they provide good quality food to the students. When parents questioned, college authorities had allegedly replied that small mistakes were common when food was prepared for 400 students. What could parents do if the students fell sick in their homes? Moreover, students were bringing food from outside by placing online orders, the management is said to have replied.

Incidents of students falling sick due to food poisoning have become quite regular in Telangana. A Class VI student, Ch Prasanth died of food poisoning at the Social Welfare Residential School, Yadadri Bhongir district in April. 25 students of the Social Welfare Residential School, Sultanabad of Peddapalli district, fell sick due to food poisoning on April 18, just to mention a few.