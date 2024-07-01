Hyderabad: First criminal case under new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law registered

An FIR under 104 of the BNS has been registered following the death of Ganesh, a driver who crashed into the divider on the PVNR Expressway, causing the car to turn over.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 11:51 AM

Hyderabad: The first case criminal case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) which replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Rajendranagar police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in Hyderabad here on Monday.

“We have booked a case under the new law and took up investigation. Already our officers were given orientation and trained with regard the new laws. So there was no confusion and the transition was smooth, ” said an officer from Rajendranagar.

The IPC has been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the CrPC with Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act has been replaced with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The new laws came into effect across the country from July 1.