Application deadline for ‘CLAT 2024’ extended

This extension in the application deadline for CLAT 2024 will come as a relief to countless law aspirants across the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Hyderabad: The Consortium of National Law Universities (the ‘Consortium’), a registered society comprising of twenty-three member National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced a crucial update regarding the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for the academic year 2024.

Known for conducting one of the most prestigious law entrance examinations in India, the Consortium of NLUs in its Executive Committee Meeting has decided to extend the last date for CLAT 2024 applications from November 3 to 11:59 pm, November 10, a press release said.

The Consortium has been established with the aim of improving the standards of legal education in the country and serving the justice system through legal education. The Consortium conducts a high-integrity, fair, and inclusive Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admissions to Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Programmes at member NLUs each year.

This year, CLAT 2024 is scheduled on December 3. This extension in the application deadline will come as a relief to countless law aspirants across the country. It provides students with more time to complete their application process and ensure that they do not miss the opportunity to appear for CLAT 2024, to gain admission at the prestigious National Law Universities in the Academic Year 2024-25.

For any assistance, students can reach at: Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in Ph. 080 47162020 (between 10 am to 5 pm on all working days).