CM KCR to tour hailstorm affected areas

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao asked the district ministers concerned, the Chief Secretary and the agriculture department officials to get details of the damages due to hailstorms

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:53 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

File Photo: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will tour the districts that were affected by hailstorms and unseasonal rains leading to extensive damage to standing crops. The Chief Minister asked the district ministers concerned, the Chief Secretary and the agriculture department officials to get details of the damages due to hailstorms.

A communique from the Chief Minister’s Office on Monday night said the Chief Minister could undertake the tour either on Tuesday or Wednesday after the officials submit the reports on extent of damages to crops. The Chief Minister is likely to visit the most affected districts first.