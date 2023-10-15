CM KCR advises party candidates to be cautious with nominations

"I request all the candidates to set aside their differences with others within the party. You must remain humble and reach out to every leader to iron out the differences and work together for the party's victory in the elections," KCR added.

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence that the party would come to power in Telangana for a third consecutive term. However, he wanted the candidates not to leave room for any error during their electoral campaign and filing of nominations. He warned that any callousness on part of the candidates could lead to their defeat.

Ahead of issuing B-forms to 51 party candidates at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, the BRS chief addressed them and said the party had to change its candidates in a few constituencies due to unavoidable circumstances. He said the aspirants who did not get the tickets should not be disappointed as they would be provided opportunities in the coming days.

“Except five or six sitting MLAs, all were given tickets to contest the polls. I am happy about that. There will be several opportunities for those who did not get MLA tickets,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. He said the B-forms for the remaining candidates would be distributed in a couple of days.

The Chief Minister stated that the onus to pacify the dissident leaders and to take them along in the campaign, was on the candidates which should be dealt with sensitivity. He advised them to treat all leaders and activists with respect, recognising their invaluable contributions to the party’s success during the elections. He said despite his advice to a couple of candidates during the previous Assembly elections, they did not mend their ways which ultimately led to their electoral defeat.

The BRS president also cautioned party candidates to take utmost care while filing their nominations and to leave no room for error in ensuring all their documents are in order. He gave clear instructions, stressing the need for adhering to election rules and wanted candidates to acquaint themselves with the ever-changing electoral regulations.

“The electoral rules are changing for every election. Just because you contested earlier, one need not take things for granted. You must get your doubts clarified from our legal team, before filling the nomination papers and submitting them to the authorities concerned,” he asserted, underscoring the importance of understanding the legal framework in the democratic process.

