CM KCR announces major relief for 1 lakh jowar farmers

CM KCR announced 100 per cent procurement of their Yasangi produce by paying a minimum support price

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Extending huge relief to over one lakh jowar farmers in the State, many of them who were hit by unseasonal rains, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced 100 per cent procurement of their Yasangi produce by paying a minimum support price (MSP).

As instructed by the Chief Minister, Secretary for Agriculture M Raghunandan Rao issued a government order on Friday itself, appointing the TS Markfed to shoulder the task.

Accordingly, the Markfed will procure 65,499 metric tons of jowar (hybrid) harvested during the Rabi 2022-23 season under MSP in the State pool.

The government has also accorded permission to the State Markfed to obtain credit facility of Rs.219.92 crore from nationalized banks, financial institutions or the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). The State government would stand guarantee for the credit facility to be obtained by Markfed.

The decision taken by the Chief Minister is expected to be a boon for jowar farmers in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet and Gadwal districts.