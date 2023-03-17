CM KCR announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to deceased in Secunderabad fire mishap

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to extend quality treatment to all the injured in the fire accident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:34 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed grief at the fire accident, which occurred at Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad on Thursday night and announced an ex gratia of Rs.5 lakh each to the deceased.

He also directed the officials to extend quality treatment to all the injured in the fire accident.

The Chief Minister assured that State Government would extend all support to the families of the deceased and those injured in the mishap.

He also instructed Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav to monitor the relief operations at the ground level and initiate necessary measures accordingly.