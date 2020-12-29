CM KCR announces salary hike for govt employees

KCR also decides to enhance the retirement age for Government employees and raise pensions too.

By | Published: 7:33 pm 8:44 pm

Hyderabad: In a new year bonanza, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday gave his nod to hike the salaries of all government employees, increase retirement age and also fill the vacant posts in all departments. The decision will benefit nearly 9.37 lakh employees in the State. He also announced that the salaries of TSRTC employees who are receiving low salaries also will be increased and the State government will bear the additional burden of increased salaries, if needed.

By upcoming February, Chandrashekhar Rao assured to resolve all the issues pertaining to the government employees including salary hikes, raising retirement age, promotions and transfers, formulation of simplified service rules, grand farewell to retired employees along with all their benefits paid in full on the retirement day and also taking up compassionate appointments. The salary hikes will be applicable to all the government employees, grant in-aid employees, work charged employees, daily wage employees, full-time and part-time contingent employees, home guards, Anganwadi workers, contract and outsourcing employees, Asha workers, Vidya volunteers, SERP employees, and also those receiving honourariums as well as pensioners.

The Chief Minister has appointed a three-member committee led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao and Principal Secretary for Irrigation Rajat Kumar as members. The committee will study all the issues pertaining to the government employees as well as the Pay Revision Committee report to be received in the first week of January. It will also convene meetings with the employees unions and associations in the second week of January to discuss issues with regards to salary hikes, retirement age, simplified service rules, promotion rules and other legal obstacles involved among others. The Cabinet will take a final decision based on the recommendations to be submitted by the Committee.

