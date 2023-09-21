CM KCR appoints new SC, ST Commission members

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Bakki Venkataiah has been appointed as the new chairman of Telangana State SC, ST Commission. He hails from Medak.

Following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State government issued orders nominating the Commission members as well here on Thursday. Accordingly, the new members of the Commission are Kusram Neela Devi (Adilabad), Rambabu Naik (Devarakonda), Konkati Laxminarayana (Karimnagar), Zilla Shankar (Nalgonda), and Renikunta Praveen (Adilabad).

