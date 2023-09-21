Thursday, Sep 21, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Cm Kcr Appoints New Sc St Commission Members

CM KCR appoints new SC, ST Commission members

Bakki Venkataiah has been appointed as the new chairman of Telangana State SC, ST Commission

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:55 PM, Thu - 21 September 23
CM KCR appoints new SC, ST Commission members
File Photo

Hyderabad: Bakki Venkataiah has been appointed as the new chairman of Telangana State SC, ST Commission. He hails from Medak.

Following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State government issued orders nominating the Commission members as well here on Thursday. Accordingly, the new members of the Commission are Kusram Neela Devi (Adilabad), Rambabu Naik (Devarakonda), Konkati Laxminarayana (Karimnagar), Zilla Shankar (Nalgonda), and Renikunta Praveen (Adilabad).

Related News

Latest News