CM KCR approves ‘Decision Support System’ for KLIS

Hyderabad: A Decision Support System aimed at efficient management of pump houses, reservoirs and canals of the multi stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) has received the approval of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Following the decision of the Chief Minister, the Engineer in Chief (ENC) of Water Resources Cheeti Muralidhar organised a one-day workshop at Jalasoudha here on Wednesday to discuss the salient features of the advanced technological tool.

“Information of all the components required for the efficient management of the project will be made available in the support system. Based on that, engineers can manage pump houses, reservoirs and canals,” Muralidhar said. He said that information about the quantum of water available in the reservoirs, the requirement of the dependent ayacut, ground water levels, rainfall and flood forecast of rivers will be incorporated in the system.

He said the government had entered into an agreement with Vass AR Labs, who will be developing the required software and mobile apps for the system besides managing the system for five years and train the staff of the Water Resources department. He urged the engineers working in the projects of Godavari basin area to learn the functioning of mobile apps so that they can start uploading data with the help of mobile phones. He thanked the Chief Minister for approving the project.

Representative of Vass AR labs Nikhilesh explained that the decision support system will provide all the required information in a single place. “Inflow forecast, weather forecast and information of water spread area of reservoirs, will be made available. There will be a Central Command Centre and three local command centres to collect information required for running the system,” he said. He informed that sensors will be installed at all major rivers, reservoirs and pump houses.

The information provided by the project engineers will be augmented by information sent by the IMD and European Space Agency for accurate forecast. He said that weekly and monthly estimates about rainfall and flood flow can be prepared with the information provided by the system. ENCs Hariram and N Venkateswarlu requested the service provider to train a few engineers who can in turn train others. ENC Nagender Rao, Chief Engineers Madhusudan Rao, Veeraiah, Hamid Khan, Shankar Naik, CM OSD Sridhar Rao Deshpande, KLIS SEs and EEs participated in the workshop.

