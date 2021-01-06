CM KCR approves release of PRP worth Rs 111 crore for Singareni officers

SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and announced that the PRP would be paid to the officials in February

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday cleared the proposal for payment of Performance Related Pay (PRP) amounting to Rs 111 crore to officers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the year 2018-19. About 2,500 officials of the Company will receive the benefit amounting to about Rs 1.05 lakh each.

The PRP was announced for Singareni officers on the lines of the Diwali bonus (or Performance linked reward scheme) extended earlier to Singareni workers as both the officers and workers worked hard for the company’s progress. Though Coal India has been implementing the PRP for its officers since 2007, the same was given in SCCL only after Telangana State was formed in 2014-15.

SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and announced that the PRP would be paid to the officials in February. He said that due to his affection for Singareni workers, the Chief minister was agreeing to pay profit bonus which has been increasing every year. He said Chandrashekhar Rao had shown similar support to the officials and agreed for PRP payment.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister has been approving payment of Diwali bonus or Performance Linked Reward Scheme along with the profit bonus to the SCCL workers. In 2019-20, the Diwali bonus of Rs 261 crore and profit bonus of Rs 278 crore, totalling to Rs 539 crore, was released benefiting each Singareni employee/worker to an extent of Rs 1.6 lakh per year.

The Singareni branch president of Coal Mines Officers Association of India, Jakkam Ramesh and general secretary VN Rajashekar Rao thanked the Chief Minister for the gesture. They also thanked the SCCL CMD for his support.

