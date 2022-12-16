CM KCR assures all support for journalists’ welfare

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured all support to journalists's welfare through the Telangana State Media Academy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday assured all support to journalists’s welfare through the Telangana State Media Academy. He responded positively to the issues brought to his notice and directed MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran to coordinate to resolve the issues.

Chandrashekhar Rao who was invited as the chief guest for the national conference of Indian Journalists union (IJU) to be organised by the Telangana union of Working Journalists (TUWJ), responded positively to attend the event.

A delegation of journalists led by TUWJ president and Telangana State Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana called on the Chief Minister at his official residence in Delhi on Friday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled his bonding with Telangana journalists dating back to the Telangana movement. He stated that honouring their contribution in achieving Telangana State, the State government created Rs 100 crore fund for journalists’ welfare. He pointed out that the State government was implemented several welfare schemes for journalists unlike any other States in the country.

Allam Narayana and MLA Chanti Kranti Kiran, along with TUWJ general secretary A Maruti Sagar, A Bhaskar and others were present.