CM KCR returns to Hyderabad after five-day Delhi tour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: After his five-day visit to Delhi, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had returned to Hyderabad on Friday evening.

Apart from inaugurating the BRS national office, he was busy holding meetings with leaders from like-minded political parties, farmers unions and also experts from various fields who were eager to join his endeavours to bring a qualitative change in the national politics.

The BRS President visited the party office at Sardar Patel Marg on Friday, greeted the party leaders and activists who came to meet him. Over the last two days, several leaders from neighbouring States of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh called on the Chief Minister and evinced interest to join the BRS. They explained how they want to bring change in the respective States.

Chandrashekhar Rao who listened to them, assured to announce the party’s national agenda as well as an action plan to fight against the anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre. Accordingly, they were advised to join the party.

Later, he convened a meeting with the BRS MPs and leaders from some farmers unions to discuss the party’s action plan in taking up a farmers fight against the Centre over its anti-farmer policies and also seek assurances on several pending issues pertaining to farmers. He also interacted with the party leaders and activists who came to meet him at the party office.

The party cadre welcomed him with slogans of “Jai Bharat, Jai KCR and Jai BRS”, “BRS Zindabad”, “Desh ke netha KCR” and “Ab ki baar, Kisan sarkaar” among others. They jostled with each other to meet the Chief Minister and the security personnel had to intervene and clear the crowds, before the situation got out of control.