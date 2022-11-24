CM KCR calls for week-long winter session of Telangana Assembly in December

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:09 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The winter session of the Telangana State Legislature will be held for one week in December to discuss and inform the people of Telangana on the Centre imposing cuts in revenue due to Telangana for the current fiscal of 2022-23. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to take measures in this regard.

Accordingly, both the Ministers are expected to discuss with Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and officials concerned to finalise the dates for conducting the Legislature.

Due to restrictions imposed by the BJP government at the Centre, Telangana was denied funding for various programmes being implemented in the State. As a result, the State suffered a shortfall of more than Rs.40,000 crore in revenue for the year 2022-23. The Chief Minister observed that the Centre was restricting the growth of the State by denying funds and by imposing unnecessary restrictions on the State. He emphasised the need to explain to the people of the State from the Legislative Assembly about these restrictions in detail.