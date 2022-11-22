Kothagudem: Govt sanctions Rs 42.21 cr to Pinapaka, eight high level bridges to come up

By James Edwin Updated On - 09:08 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Kothagudem: The State government has sanctioned funds worth Rs 42.21 crore from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) for executing development works in Pinapaka Assembly constituency.

The funds have been sanctioned at the request of Pinapaka MLA and Government Whip, Rega Kantha Rao, to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He had submitted a proposal recently to the Chief Minister for 18 development works.

Speaking to Telangana Today, the MLA said the development works includes eight high level and medium level bridges across different streams in the constituency. The construction of bridges would help better transportation in agency areas. High level bridges would be built between Regalla and Pagidapuram in Karakagudem mandal, across Kinnerasani steam between Venkatapuram and Mallelagumpu in Gundala mandal, across Jalleruvagu at Chandrapuram of Allapally mandal, across Isukavagu and Rallavagdu in Aswapuram mandal and others, Kantha Rao said.

During the rainy season, the agency people suffer a lot as transportation would be cut off due to floods and many have lost lives while crossing the flooded low level culverts and bridges across the streams. The construction of high level bridges would address the problem now and save the lives of the people, he said, adding that many governments in the past failed to address the issue despite several appeals from the locals, Kantha Rao said.

The DMFT funds would also be spent on the construction of BT roads, side drains and to carry out development works at KGBV at Karakagudem, Government Junior College and Government Degree College at Manugur, he said.