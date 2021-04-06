CM KCR committed to welfare of farmers: Puvvada

Ajay Kumar inaugurated paddy procurement centres at Kuppenakuntla village in Penuballi mandal and at Lingala village in Kallur mandal in the district on Tuesday

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Khammam: Telangana was the only State in the country that has been procuring paddy by offering minimum support price to farmers in Yasangi season, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Even though the Central government was against setting up procurement centres to purchase paddy, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to procure paddy at village level for the benefit of the farmers keeping in view of Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Ajay Kumar inaugurated paddy procurement centres at Kuppenakuntla village in Penuballi mandal and at Lingala village in Kallur mandal in the district on Tuesday. About 3.5 lakh tonnes of paddy will be procured in the district in the season. He said the Chief Minister has a resolute commitment towards the farmers’ welfare and with his decision, more than 6,000 paddy procurement centres have been set up across the State. During the last three seasons, the government procured every grain of paddy produced by farmers by ensuring transportation and speedy payments to the famers, he recalled.

“Because of the pro-farmers measures such as free power supply, Rythu Bandhu and better irrigation facilities, the crop cultivation area reached 1.2 lakh acres in the State. Telangana is at top place in procuring paddy for Food Corporation of India. By next Vaanakalam season, the farmers in the district will be able to have better irrigation facilities with the supply of Godavari River waters to Palair reservoir through Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme,” he said.

Sathupally MLA S Venkata Veeraiah speaking on the occasion stated that the BJP government at the Centre has introduced Farm Laws that advised against food grains procurement from farmers by the government. But keeping the farmers’ welfare in view, the government has decided to procure paddy in this season. In last season about 1.60 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in Sathupally Assembly constituency, he informed.

MLC B Lakshminarayana, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushaiah, DCMS Chairman R Seshagiri Rao, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan, Civil Supplies Officer Rajender and others were present.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .