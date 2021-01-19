CM KCR condoles demise of writer Narendra Luther

KCR also remembered the services of Narendra Luther as a civil servant working in various capacities in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao grieved over the demise of 89-year-old Narendra Luther who was a writer, former civil servant, author and columnist.

He recalled Narendra Luther’s services as a person who worked on the history and culture of erstwhile Hyderabad State and its rulers and also as the President of the Society to Save Rocks, Hyderabad.

He also remembered the services of Narendra Luther as a civil servant working in various capacities in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government. Further, he conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

