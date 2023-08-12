CM KCR calls for rescheduling Group 2 exams

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:56 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: Considering the appeals made by Group 2 exam aspirants, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to consult the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and reschedule the Group 2 examination.

The Chief Minister has also advised the Chief Secretary to ensure proper staggering of the recruitment notifications in the future.

