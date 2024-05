Former MLC Satyanarayana joins Congress

Satyanarayana, who also worked as BRS Medak president in the past, was part of the Telangana movement in Sangareddy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 May 2024, 08:31 PM

Sangareddy: Former MLC and senior BRS leader R Satyanarayana joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Siddipet on Thursday.

He had also worked as a member of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).