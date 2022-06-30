CM KCR extends Bonalu greetings

File Photo: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended Bonalu greetings to the people across the State. Bonalu festivities commenced on Thursday after Bonam was offered to Goddess Jagadambika at Golconda.

“Every year, Bonalu is celebrated as a State festival during Ashadam and Sravana months in Telangana. Telangana Government accorded due respect to the traditions and cultures of all sections of people” Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao said.

The Chief Minister said that Bonalu festival was a reflection of Telangana’s unique culture, diversified living and worshiping nature and environment. “I pray the Goddess for good health and happiness of all the people in the State,” Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao said.