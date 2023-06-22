CM KCR felicitates families of Telangana martyrs

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao felicitated the family members of six martyrs of Telangana movement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao felicitated the family members of six martyrs of Telangana movement, during the inauguration of the Amara Jyothi Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial here on Thursday.

He honoured the family members of Sreekanthachari, constable Kistaiah, OU students Venugopal Reddy, Siripuram Yadaiah, agitators Yadireddy, and Kavali Suvarna. The families of several martyrs were honoured in different events held across the State.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister along with Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Ministers and elected representatives paid rich tributes to martyrs by lighting candles. Nearly 10,000 citizens also lit the candles and paid tributes to Telangana’s martyrs.