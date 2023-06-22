21-day spirited, colourful Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations conclude

Sector wise celebrations were organized each day showcasing the achievements and progress made in all these years

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:03 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

On the last day of the celebrations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Martyrs Memorial at Tank Bund. File Photo

Hyderabad: The 21-day spirited and colourful Dashabdi Utsavalu (decennial celebrations) of Telangana Formation day, which began on June 2, concluded on Thursday. On the last day of the celebrations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Martyrs Memorial at Tank Bund.

A special logo was unveiled for the celebrations, which were organized commemorating Telangana’s unprecedented progress in all the sectors in a befitting manner. Sector wise celebrations were organized each day showcasing the achievements and progress made in all these years.

Accordingly, Farmers Day, Safety Day, Industrial Progress, Irrigation Day, Good Governance Day, Literature Day, Good Water Day, Tribal Festival, Harithotsavam, Education Day, Spiritual Day and Commemoration of the Martyrs were organized.

Undeterred by the scorching heat, people from across sections, including employees from government departments actively participated in the celebrations. Spearheading the celebrations, on June 2, the Chief Minister paid tributes to Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park, unfurled the national flag at the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat and addressed the people at the premises.

He went on to address the people at different occasions as part of different programmes and listed out in detail Telangana’s achievements in diverse sectors.

Amidst the celebrations, all the sacrifices of people for the cause of separate Telangana were recalled at the programmes. Special audio-video programmes were screened at the programmes highlighting the rapid growth, especially on the conditions that prevailed before formation of the State and after June 2, 2014.

On the last day, even as a colourful procession was a major attraction, the cynosure of the celebrations was a massive drone show, with about 750 drones showcasing Telangana’s achievements over the last decade.