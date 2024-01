Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Visits Telangana Former CM KCR | Hyderabad | Telangana News Today

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad, extending warm wishes for a speedy recovery after Rao's hip replacement surgery.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:31 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad, extending warm wishes for a speedy recovery after Rao’s hip replacement surgery. The meeting was a courtesy call.

Watch: