Mancherial MLA says BRS showing fake love for farmers

He said that the government would buy the crop grown by the farmers through IKPs. There is no drought anywhere in the state, he complained that the drought was created by the BRS party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 08:45 PM

Mancherial: MLA Prem Sagar Rao on Sunday alleged that BRS leaders were showing fake love to farmers. Responding to former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao‘s Panta Polala Bata programme, he alleged that the BRS had robbed farmers in the last ten years.

The farmers were happy with the Congress party coming to power.

DCC president Kokkirala Surekha, district leaders, members of the governing body of Mancherial municipality and Naspur municipalities participated in this program