Impressive growth makes Telangana centre of attention in country: CM KCR

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao acknowledged the contribution of the people of the State, including the public servants and elected representatives for the success of State-sponsored programmes and policies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:02 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Nirmal: With an impressive growth registered in key sectors over the last nine years, Telangana has gained a special place and is becoming the centre of attention and admiration in the country, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Sunday.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting at Nirmal after inaugurating the newly built Integrated District Offices Complex, the Chief Minister acknowledged the contribution of the people of the State, including the public servants and elected representatives for the success of State-sponsored programmes and policies.

The success story should be continued by all means and the growth momentum should be sustained. Many States are looking at the Telangana Model and drawing inspiration from the State, which is way ahead of others in all key development indicators, he said.

Whether it was in terms of per capita income or per capita power consumption, Telangana was on the top, thus emerging as the cynosure of all eyes, he said, adding that the outstanding performance of Nirmal district in the SSC board examinations demonstrated amply the special attention paid to the education sector.

Commending teachers, Education department officials, district administration and elected representatives, he said the role played by them helped Nirmal in securing the highest pass percentage in the State.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs.25 crore each for the development of the municipalities of Nirmal, Khanapur and Mudhole and Rs.20 lakh each for the 19 revenue mandals in the district for implementation of development works.

The erstwhile Adilabad district, once known for outbreak of epidemics with the onset of monsoons, was reorganized into four districts for administrative convenience. With the establishment of three more medical colleges in addition to the existing one, people would now have four super specialty hospitals within their reach and would not have to rush to Hyderabad for healthcare.

Responding positively to the representations made by local elected representatives, he assured that a new engineering college would also be established in the erstwhile Adilabad district. The location would be decided soon.

The Chief Minister asked District Collector K Varun Reddy, who took his seat in his chambers with the blessings of the Chief Minister after the inauguration of the IDOC, to pay special attention to issue of pattas for podu lands in the enjoyment of the tribal farmers. He also wanted bank accounts to be opened in the name of the pattadars to facilitate disbursal of Rythu Bandu assistance soon.

Referring to the ease with which farmers were able to get Rythu Bandhu assistance remitted to their bank accounts, he said it was all made possible by the Dharani portal. Slamming Congress leaders for their negative campaign targeting Dharani, he said the local Congress leaders should be dumped in the Bay of Bengal and not the Dharani portal as they were demanding.

Assuring farmers in the district of steps to enhance irrigation facilities with the completion of works on Packages 27 and 28 of the SRSP, he said the occasion would be celebrated once irrigation tanks and ponds were filled to the brim.

Earlier in the day, Chandrashekhar Rao, who laid the foundation stone for a government medical college, also inaugurated the BRS district unit office at Nirmal. He paid floral tributes to the Telangana Talli statue and unfurled the flag of the party. He also felicitated Mukhra (K) Sarpanch G Meenakashi and MPTC member Subhash for winning national awards from President of India Draupadi Murmu recently.

Info

• TS now centre of attention and admiration in India, says CM KCR

• People of the State contributed to Telangana’s growth

• Cites Nirmal district’s performance as proof of focus on education sector

• Announces Rs.25 crore each to 3 municipalities, Rs.20 lakh each to 19 mandals

• New engineering college to be established in erstwhile Adilabad

• Package 27 and 28 of SRSP to be completed soon