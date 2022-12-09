CM KCR officially launches Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as a national party at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Marking the occasion, he signed the official letter of the party at the auspicious time of 1.20 pm.

Soon after reaching the party State headquarters, the BRS Chief garlanded the statue of Telangana Thalli on the premises. He also performed a special pooja on the occasion. He was accompanied by JD (S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, actor and social activist Prakash Raj, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and a host of BRS leaders including Cabinet Ministers and other elected representatives.

Later, he hoisted the party’s new pink flag with India’s map and the name “Bharat Rashtra Samithi” printed on it in both Telugu and English. Immediately, the party cadre broke into celebrations outside Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad and in various parts of the State. They burst crackers and danced to drum beats apart from distributing sweets.

Chandrashekhar Rao has convened a meeting shortly with the party leaders at Telangana Bhavan and is expected to share his action plan for the BRS with them. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, the entire State Cabinet along with MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives attended the ceremony. National farmers union leaders also were present.