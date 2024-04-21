AP’s water drawl from NSP tail-pond sparks water row

The NSP tail pond has a storage capacity of 7 tmc. It is a multipurpose reservoir 21 km downstream of the main project. It is meant for storing the water released from the project for power generation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 11:10 PM

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: The State government has lodged a complaint with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) as Andhra Pradesh had drawn four TMC of water from the Nagarjuna Sagar tail-pond.

The water drawl made by Andhra Pradesh was in violation of directions given by the River Management Board to utilize reserves from the emergency storage only with its prior approval for the purpose of the meeting drinking water needs.

The water is pumped back into the main project and recycled for power generation to meet the peak hour power load.

The unauthorised drawl of water was reported by the TS Genco to the State government which in turn took it up with the KRMB.