Modi is highly apprehensive of KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi going ballistic all of a sudden against the BRS Supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao is not without a reason. Modi is highly apprehensive of the Chandrasekhar Rao. His outbursts have obviously stemmed from the BRS foray into national politics, opined B Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board on Tuesday.

Terming Modi’s remarks against the Chief Minister as ‘disparaging’, he questioned as to why Modi chose to talk about Chandrashekhar Rao after such a long gap. Modi did not like Telangana State. For that matter, he did not like even Tamil Nadu and Kerala states too.

When Modi came to Hyderabad after the pandemic, he did not want KCR to attend the official programmes, he was attending. Why hadn’t Modi said no to K Chandrashekhar Rao when the latter sought to meet him on his visit to the State at that time, he wondered. What did Modi’s visit have to do with the GHMC elections, he questioned.