CM KCR pays tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju

The Chief Minister remembered Sitarama Raju's sacrifices for the country on the eve of the closing ceremony of the latter’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the sacrifices of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought against the British rule for the country’s independence and self-governance, were invaluable. Alluri’s sacrifice to liberate India from the Colonial rule was unforgetable, he said.

The Chief Minister remembered Sitarama Raju’s sacrifices for the country on the eve of the closing ceremony of the latter’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He said it was a momentous occasion for Telangana to host the event in Hyderabad on Tuesday which will be attended by President of India Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao said Alluri’s unparalleled bravery and fighting spirit against the British Colonial rule for tribal rights are indelible. He said Sitarama Raju inspired many citizens to join the freedom struggle. He said the sacrifices of the freedom fighters will continue to inspire the future generations and strive for the nation’s progress.