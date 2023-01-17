CM KCR pays tributes to titular Nizam Mukarram Jah

The last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mukarram Jah Bahadur passed away in Turkey on Saturday night

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:51 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to the last Nizam of Hyderabad, late Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqui Mukarram Jah Bahadur, at Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to the titular Nizam of Hyderabad, late Mir Barkat Ali Khan Siddiqui Mukarram Jah Bahadur, at Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad here on Tuesday. He prayed to the Almighty that the soul of the late Nizam rests in peace. He also consoled the family members of the Nizam and offered his condolences.

Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MP J Santosh Kumar, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLA A Jeevan Reddy, Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman E Anjaneya Goud, Waqf Board former chairman Mohammad Salim and others were present.

Mukarram Jah Bahadur passed away in Turkey on Saturday night. The body was brought to Hyderabad to be laid to rest in the family’s vault in the forecourt of Mecca Masjid. The funeral will be performed on Wednesday.