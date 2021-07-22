CM KCR puts officials on alert in wake of heavy rains in Telangana

He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to deploy NDRF teams immediately to Nirmal town where several areas were in diluge.

Hyderabad: With torrential rains lashing across the State especially the upper reaches of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the elected representatives and the officials concerned to take all precautionary measures on a war-footing basis as flood levels are rising in Godavari River catchment areas. He wanted them to remain on high alert and carry out rescue operations wherever required.

He instructed Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to rush to Nizamabad and take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rains in the erstwhile Nizamabad district especially Balkonda constituency which was badly affected. He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to deploy NDRF teams immediately to Nirmal town where several areas were in diluge.

The Chief Minister asked the Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Revenue as well as Roads and Buildings department officials, to take preventive measures in the districts located in the Godavari River catchment areas and ensure that people do not face any troubles due to continuous downpour. He also advised the people residing in these areas against venturing out of their houses. He wanted them to remain cautious as several streams and rivulets were in spate even as lakes and tanks were overflowing posing a threat of breaching of bunds due to the rains.

Further, the upper riparian States in Krishna River catchment areas were also experiencing heavy rains leading and the respective State governments have lifted the project gates in these states. As a result, there is a heavy flood flow reaching the projects in Telangana. Under these circumstances, Chandrashekhar Rao asked the Ministers and MLAs to rush the affected districts and constituencies respectively in the Godavari and Krishna catchment areas in order to monitor the flood situation as well as extend help to the needy.

He also wanted the TRS leaders and cadres to remain in constant contact with the party headquarters and extend necessary support to the officials, to ensure that people are not put to any hardships. Since there is a heavy to very heavy rain forecast for the next two days, he reiterated that people in the river catchment areas should not venture out and exercise caution. He also urged them to take care of their own safety.

