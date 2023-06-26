CM KCR reaches Maharashtra on two-day visit

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Solapur as part of the party's plans to expand its base in Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Solapur as part of the party’s plans to expand its base in Maharashtra. He was accompanied by an entourage of Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, other elected representatives, and BRS leaders, hailing from both Telangana and Maharashtra, with a huge convoy of nearly 600 vehicles.

En route, BRS cadres organised grand welcomes to the Chief Minister’s convoy at several places with slogans of ‘Jai KCR, Jai BRS’ and ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’ among others. Flexi banners were installed hailing the BRS, the Chief Minister and the Telangana model of development. While Chandrashekhar Rao travelled in his official bus along with the Ministers, MPs and other leaders, his convoy had nearly 600 four-wheelers. Aerial visuals of the massive convoy, which went viral on social media, presented a serpentine line of vehicles on the Hyderabad-Mumbai Highway.

The BRS President made a brief halt at Omerga village in Dharashiv district for lunch where he interacted with the local leaders and farmers. Women welcomed him with ‘Mangala Aarathi’ on the occasion. Later, he arrived in Solapur by evening where he held meetings with several leaders from Maharashtra and also handloom weavers from Telangana who migrated to Solapur for livelihood.

On Tuesday, Chandrashekhar Rao is slated to visit the Lord Vithoba temple at Pandharpur and perform a special pooja at Sri Vithal Rukmini Mandir. He will address a public meeting at Sarkoli and induct prominent leader Bhagirath Balke and other senior politicians from various parties into the BRS. Later, he will visit Goddess Tulja Bhavani temple which is a renowned Shakti Peetham in Darashiv district, before returning to Hyderabad.

Ever since the transformation of the TRS to the BRS in October last year, the BRS Chief has made several visits to Maharashtra to win the hearts of the people. He has showcased the Telangana model of development and maintained that it was very much suited for entire India including Maharashtra. A BRS office also has been opened in Nagpur and plans are afoot to open more party offices across Maharashtra.

Ministers T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, BRS secretary general and Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and other senior leaders, accompanied the Chief Minister.