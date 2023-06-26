Dharani turns out to be a resounding success; revenue increases by six-fold

The smooth functioning of the website enabled the State government not only to complete over 22 lakh registrations, but also bolstered revenue from registrations

By PS Dileep Published Date - 08:00 AM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Despite persistent criticism from opposition parties, who often magnify minor glitches to undermine the State government’s efforts, the revolutionary Dharani portal is turning out to be a resounding success.

The smooth functioning of the website enabled the State government not only to complete over 22 lakh registrations, but also bolstered revenue from registrations by more than six folds over the last nine years.

Since its inception on November 2 of 2020, the Dharani portal received an overwhelming response from citizens of Telangana. At the end of May 2023, the website completed a staggering 19.41 lakh registrations, including gift deeds and mutations, along with 2.32 lakh Fauthi (hereditary) and 29,458 partition registrations. Further, it has also carried out more than four lakh transactions pertaining to grievances and corrections during the period.

By introducing various modules to streamline transactions, the State government has successfully tackled the complexities associated with land ownership and transfers. The portal’s user-friendly interface and robust backend systems have ensured smooth operations, leading to a surge in registrations. These proactive measures have played a crucial role in minimizing disruptions and ensuring the smooth functioning of the platform.

Thus, the Stamps and Registrations department witnessed an astounding six-fold increase in revenue over the past nine years, with the officials reporting a consistent rise in the State revenue. Beginning with Rs 2,175 crore in 2014-15, the revenue generated through the Stamps and Registrations department soared to Rs 3,105 crore in 2015-16, Rs 3,821 crore in 2016-17, Rs 4,202 crore in 2017-18, and an impressive Rs 5,344 crore in 2018-19. The upward trend continued, with revenue reaching Rs 6,671 crore in 2019-20.

Due to the unforeseen circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the revenue experienced a minor setback, recording Rs 5,243 crore in 2020-21. However, demonstrating resilience and adaptability, the revenue bounced back significantly, achieving a staggering Rs 12,372 crore in 2021-22 and a remarkable Rs 14,291 crore in the recently concluded fiscal year of 2022-23.

The remarkable increase in revenue which tripled within three years span, can be attributed to the widespread adoption of the Dharani portal, which has effectively eliminated fraudulent practices, reduced paperwork, and streamlined the process of property registration.

The portal’s user-friendly interface and transparent procedures have instilled confidence among landowners and buyers, leading to a surge in registrations. With the overwhelming response and continued growth, it is evident that the Dharani portal has emerged as a game-changer in the real estate sector.