CM KCR recalls P V Narasimha Rao’s contributions

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao remembered and recalled former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on the latter’s 16th death anniversary on Wednesday. He said Narasimha Rao would remain in the country’s history forever as a staunch reformer even as the country was enjoying the results of reforms that were ushered in by him in the field of education, economy, land, administration and other sectors.
The Chief Minister hailed that the firm attitude put forth by Narasimha Rao in internal security, external affairs and diplomacy had strengthened the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty.
He stated that the State government is conducting the former Prime Minister’s year-long centenary celebrations with a lot of responsibility and respect and as a befitting tribute to the polyglot, multifaceted and great administrator that he was.
